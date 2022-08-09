The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Toro worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

