Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,089 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWO opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.