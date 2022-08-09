ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) by 410.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

BATS OILK opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

