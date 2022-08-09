Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,994,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NIO by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 246,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
NIO Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:NIO opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
