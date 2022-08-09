Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.