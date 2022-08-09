Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,149 First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.29% of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter.

TUSA stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

