Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 206 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $233.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.03 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.