Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $56,000 Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Concentrix by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Concentrix by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.