Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Stagwell
In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,143,867.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.05. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $642.90 million for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.91%.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
