Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

