Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $72.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49.

