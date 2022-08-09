Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 1,307.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,416,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 112,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 69,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 97.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 171,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

