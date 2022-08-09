Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,670 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Medpace worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.