Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.11% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

