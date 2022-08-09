Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,997 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CADE opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

