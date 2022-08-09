Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,013 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health Company Profile

NYSE CAH opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.