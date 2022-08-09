Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $906.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

