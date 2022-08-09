Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 84,048 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 274.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after acquiring an additional 286,421 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after acquiring an additional 156,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 159.09%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

