Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.53%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

