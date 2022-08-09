Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.74% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIA opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0286 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

