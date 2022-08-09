Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 588.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 83,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 155.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

