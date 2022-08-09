Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $197.22.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

