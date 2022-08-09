Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 95,530 Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 10.92% of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWIN opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00. Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

