iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 48,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

