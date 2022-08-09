Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

