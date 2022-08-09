Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 90,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,962.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

