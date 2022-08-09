Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,437 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

