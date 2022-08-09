Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,119 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,269,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

