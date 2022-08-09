Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WD-40 worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

WD-40 Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $186.36 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.61 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.33.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.43%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

