Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PKI opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

