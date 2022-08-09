Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 234 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $489.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.49. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

