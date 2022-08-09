Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dingdong (Cayman) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:DDL opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

