Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hardwoods Distribution to post earnings of C$2.54 per share for the quarter.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$816.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$712.03 million.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Up 2.1 %
HDI opened at C$33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.25. The company has a market cap of C$796.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$26.92 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76.
Several research firms recently commented on HDI. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.29.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
