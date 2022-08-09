LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,400 shares in the company, valued at $281,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 500,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,500. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. LiqTech International accounts for about 0.9% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 2.23% of LiqTech International worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

