Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.