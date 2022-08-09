Luna Innovations (LUNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

