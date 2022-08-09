Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.86.

Perficient Stock Up 0.5 %

PRFT opened at $89.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. Perficient has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Perficient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Perficient by 16.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Perficient by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $116,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

