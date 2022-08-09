Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.92.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Redfin has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 73.11% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 1,839,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,882,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.