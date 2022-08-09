Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $41.76 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

