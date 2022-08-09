Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $41.76 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
