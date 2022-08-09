Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 2.1 %

CTVA stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.