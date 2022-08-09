AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.

AZEK opened at $20.79 on Monday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after buying an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 758,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

