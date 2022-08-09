Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $93.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,677,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,682,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

