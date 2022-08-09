Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 392,946 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

