Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,582,000.

Shares of BLV opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

