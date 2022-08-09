Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,222 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.29.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

