Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8 Million Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cohen & Steers worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.4 %

CNS stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

