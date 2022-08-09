Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Flex worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,010,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

