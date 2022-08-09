Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $77.62

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.62.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
II-VI Stock Up 0.4 %
IIVI opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. II-VI has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on II-VI (IIVI)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.