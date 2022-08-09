Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $77.62

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

IIVI opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. II-VI has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

