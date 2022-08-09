Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $77.62

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

II-VI Stock Up 0.4 %

IIVI opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. II-VI has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.