Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,307 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,595,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

