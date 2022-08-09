Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,488 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Loews by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Loews Price Performance

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.